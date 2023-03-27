Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 1,886 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,814,000 after buying an additional 140,492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 352,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,467,000 after purchasing an additional 274,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,992,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,034,000 after purchasing an additional 91,221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.63. 438,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

