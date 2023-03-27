Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 245 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 475,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,468. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

