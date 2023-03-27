MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Trading Up 5.8%

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 458,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,590,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on MBC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates started coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
MasterBrand Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11.
Institutional Trading of MasterBrand
MasterBrand Company Profile
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.
Further Reading
