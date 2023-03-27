MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Trading Up 5.8%

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 458,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,590,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates started coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Institutional Trading of MasterBrand

MasterBrand Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

