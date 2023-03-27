Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,880,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 3,143,552 shares.The stock last traded at $16.99 and had previously closed at $16.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after acquiring an additional 425,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,398,000 after acquiring an additional 308,558 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,903,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,720,000 after acquiring an additional 141,329 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,111,000 after acquiring an additional 477,695 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

