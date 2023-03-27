McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.8% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $271.45. 399,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,765. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $198.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.52.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.