McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 822.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of McKesson by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.86. 195,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,721. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.69. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

