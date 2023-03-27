McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

IWF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,656. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

