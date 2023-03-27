McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $624,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.61. The company had a trading volume of 295,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,220. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.68. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

