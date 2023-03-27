McNamara Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,535,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,308 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,233. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

