Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.16. 2,216,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.