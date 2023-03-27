Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Decreased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.52. 1,109,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316,955. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

