Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

MCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCG. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Price Performance

About Membership Collective Group

Shares of NYSE MCG opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $384.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11.

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Featured Articles

