Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 230.3% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Meridian Price Performance

Shares of MRBK stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $13.20. 38,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,962. The company has a market cap of $300.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Meridian has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Meridian from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Meridian by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Meridian by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meridian by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

