Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $21.99 million and $567,898.26 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000367 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

