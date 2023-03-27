MetaMUI Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $66.18 million and approximately $105,628.81 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

