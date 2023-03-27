Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Price Tops $0.0001

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $16,519.83 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00332984 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,999.39 or 0.26045742 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

