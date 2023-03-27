Metawar Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Metawar has a market capitalization of $84.51 million and approximately $3.45 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00325844 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,983.08 or 0.25490977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00040157 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

