MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Price Performance

OTCMKTS MNBEY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.81. 1,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MINEBEA MITSUMI has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Get MINEBEA MITSUMI alerts:

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. MINEBEA MITSUMI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.81%.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Company Profile

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

Featured Stories

