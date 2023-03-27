Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Short Interest Update

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Monday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MBPFF. Investec began coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

