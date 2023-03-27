Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance
MMTOF opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.52.
About Mitsubishi Motors
