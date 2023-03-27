Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance

MMTOF opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

Get Mitsubishi Motors alerts:

About Mitsubishi Motors

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.