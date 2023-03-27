MKT Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 91,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,932. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

