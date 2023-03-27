MKT Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,293 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

