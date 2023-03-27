MKT Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 916,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,967 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

