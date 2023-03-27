MKT Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 123,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.66. 2,069,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

