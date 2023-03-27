MKT Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,469. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average is $166.49.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

