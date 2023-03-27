Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Decreased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,711. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.