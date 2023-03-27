Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.95 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $218.67 million and $5.95 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00060763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017448 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 605,891,101 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

