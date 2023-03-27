Moonbeam Market Cap Hits $217.62 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $217.62 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00060765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00040048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017461 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 605,865,927 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.