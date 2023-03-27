Morgan Stanley Trims Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Target Price to $2.00

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

SNTI opened at $1.26 on Friday. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Senti Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,015,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 425,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senti Biosciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.