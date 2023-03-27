Morgan Stanley Trims Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Target Price to $2.00

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.
Senti Biosciences Stock Performance
SNTI opened at $1.26 on Friday. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.
Senti Biosciences Company Profile
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
