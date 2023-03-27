MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,890 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up about 2.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFVA. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of VFVA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.87. 147,099 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $581.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

