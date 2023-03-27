MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,742 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on R. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

NYSE R traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.68. 60,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,973. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average of $86.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

