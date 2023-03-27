MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after acquiring an additional 540,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after acquiring an additional 539,098 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,621,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,861,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,997,000 after acquiring an additional 936,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $110.45 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,812. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

