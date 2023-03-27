MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,753 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 2.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,682,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,099 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

GNR traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

