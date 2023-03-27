MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $107.08. 2,362,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,960. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.30.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

