MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 107.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,885 shares of company stock worth $5,754,217. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

