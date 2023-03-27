MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,328 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $158,060,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.73. 140,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,381. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $171.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

