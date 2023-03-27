MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GEF stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $60.92. 40,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $74.22.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 728 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 728 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,050 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,549 shares of company stock worth $902,873. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.