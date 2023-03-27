MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.82 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $4.82 million and $446.56 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00536239 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $446.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.