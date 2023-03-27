Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Update

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the February 28th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mymetics Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of MYMX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,569. Mymetics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corp. operates as a vaccine company. The firm focuses on the research and development of next generation vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. It has several vaccine candidates in pipeline: HIV-1/AIDS and Covid-19. Its vaccines for infectious diseases are designed to induce protection against early transmission and infection, focusing on the mucosal immune response as a first-line defense in combination with humoral and cellular immune responses as a second-line defense, which, for some pathogens, may be essential for the development of an effective prophylactic vaccine.

