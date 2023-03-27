MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRGGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

MYR Group Trading Down 0.5 %

MYRG traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.03. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.86.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MYR Group news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at $964,455.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.