MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

MYR Group Trading Down 0.5 %

MYRG traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.03. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at $964,455.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

