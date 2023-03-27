Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.67 and last traded at $114.59. 56,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 220,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average is $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

About Nabors Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.