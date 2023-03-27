Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,117 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 275,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSSC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $63,393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,983,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,480,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $63,393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,983,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,480,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $75,600,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

