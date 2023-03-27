National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . 5,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 7,080 shares.The stock last traded at $235.62 and had previously closed at $232.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $866.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 34.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,393,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.