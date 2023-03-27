National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . 5,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 7,080 shares.The stock last traded at $235.62 and had previously closed at $232.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
National Western Life Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $866.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Western Life Group (NWLI)
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.