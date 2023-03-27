Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Cap of $18.50 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00003435 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $18.50 million and $3.20 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,860,265 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

