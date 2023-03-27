Nebulas (NAS) Price Down 15.2% This Week

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $77,910.74 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00333046 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.36 or 0.26050550 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,963,216 coins and its circulating supply is 64,451,413 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.