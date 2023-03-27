Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.31.

Shares of GBIO opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $303.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.95. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

