Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.31.
Generation Bio Stock Performance
Shares of GBIO opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $303.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.95. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.59.
Institutional Trading of Generation Bio
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Bio (GBIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.