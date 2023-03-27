Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEM. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Nemetschek stock opened at €58.96 ($63.40) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a 12-month high of €94.78 ($101.91).

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

