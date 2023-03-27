Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Guggenheim cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 425,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

