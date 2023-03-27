Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Separately, Guggenheim cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NLTX stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
