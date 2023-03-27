Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Short Interest Update

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,100 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the February 28th total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Guggenheim lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance
NLTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 258,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,963. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.21. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.