Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Short Interest Update

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,100 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the February 28th total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

NLTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 258,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,963. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.21. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,299,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 823.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,623,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,448,031 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 71.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 880,436 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,064,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 626,805 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 425,357 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

