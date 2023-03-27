Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $325.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,586,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

